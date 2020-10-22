New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global Graph Database Market Scenario 2020-2027:



The Global Graph Database Market report encompasses vital information about the Graph Database market that offers valuable insights about the dynamics of the Graph Database market to the readers and businesses. The report presents key statistical data about the Graph Database market for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027, covering historical analysis, demands and supply dynamics, current and emerging trends, and revenue estimations. The report consists of total market insight based on the company, major countries, and applications and types in the competitive market. The report strives to provide an accurate estimation of the market trends for the Graph Database market from the year 2020 to the year 2027. The research report consists of a complete market analysis, including financial standing, revenue estimation, limitations, and dynamics that might affect the market.



Market Size – USD 1.17 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Enormous growth in the big data and data producer and importance of data-driven insights & recommendations



The report is generated according to the latest economic landscape in tune with the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has affected the global economic scenario, and the report provides details about its impact on the overall industry. The report also mentions the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report explores and studies the production, consumption, revenue share and estimation, market share and size, and growth rate in the following major geographical locations: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Graph Database market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment will dominate the market in the forecast years.



The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Graph Database market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



IBM, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Neo4j, OrientDB, OpenLink Software, DataStax, Inc., and TigerGraph, among others.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Consumer Analytics

Deep Learning

Regulatory Compliance

Recommendation Engines

Identity & Access Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Cloud

On-premises



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Resource Description Framework

Property Graph



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Large Enterprises

SMEs



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Others



To summarize, the report titled 'Global Graph Database Market' provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Graph Database market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



