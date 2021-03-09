Graphene Battery Market Manufacturers, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities & Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Graphene Battery Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing government regulation for the adoption of electric vehicles to decrease carbon emissions is a key driver contributing to the growth of the global graphene battery market. Several benefits are provided by graphene batteries like lightweight, high-efficiency, durability, and high-capacity energy storage. These factors will boost the demand for graphene batteries in the automotive industry and consumer electronics sector. The increasing investments in the R&D activities for the technological advancements to develop innovative products is further propelling the growth of the global graphene battery market. The major progress in the sales of electric vehicles will further fuel the growth of the market.



The automotive and consumer electronics industries are opting for graphene-based batteries due to their various benefits, including rapid charging capacity, increased charge cycles, expanded duration to hold a charge, and high effectiveness in high temperatures. The better durability of graphene-based batteries is rising the sales of electric vehicles installed with these batteries as they are more suitable for long-distance traveling with reduced charging time. These advantages play an important role in supporting the growth of the global graphene battery market.



Graphene Battery Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Nanograf Technologies

- Grupo Graphenano

- XGSciences

- Global Graphene Group

- SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

- Graphene 3D Lab, Inc.

- Vorbeck Materials Corp

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Nanotek Instruments, Inc.

- Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd.



Type Segment Drivers



Based on the type, the market is segmented into lithium-ion graphene batteries, graphene supercapacitor, lithium-sulfur graphene battery, and others. The lithium-ion graphene battery is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as they have several applications in the automotive and consumer electronics industries. This factor will boost the demand for these batteries in comparison to other batteries due to its various benefits like appropriate for high capacity energy storage, lightweight, shorter charging times, and durability. These factors will accelerate the growth of the market.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise at a faster rate over the forecast period due to the high adoption of electric vehicles in Japan and China. China has surged its manufacturing capacity and heavily investing in the adoption of electric vehicles. The increasing awareness among the customers related to the benefits of graphene batteries will fuel the market demand. People are drastically shifting towards the products with graphene batteries in the consumer electronics industry. These factors are augmenting the growth of the market.



Graphene Battery Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Lithium-ion graphene battery

- Lithium-Sulphur graphene battery

- Graphene Supercapacitor

- Others



Segmentation by End-Use Industry:



- Consumer Electronics



o Smartphones

o UPS

o Laptops



- Automotive



o Battery Electric Vehicles

o Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles



- Industrial



o Mining Equipment

o Construction Equipment

- Power

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.