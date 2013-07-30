Graphene Electronics Market Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 55.54% from 2013 to 2023

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Graphene Electronics Market: Materials (PV, Electronics); Devices (Supercapacitors, Transistors, Spintronics, Sensors, ICs and Chips, Lenses); Products (Computing, Consumer, Memory, Display); Developments (Nanotubes and Ribbons, Fullerenes) (2013 - 2023)", the total graphene technology market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 55.54% from 2013 to 2023 which includes in-depth segmentation of material, products and devices.



Browse:

- 72 Market Data Tables

- 177 Figures

- 413 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on “Graphene Electronics Market”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/grapheme-electronics-market-1121.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Graphene is a rapidly considered as the rising star on the horizon of materials science and condensed-matter physics. Graphene as a material creates a new buzz among the material scientists and researchers due to its enormous qualities. Imagine a coffee mug that buffers the day’s headlines or a cooking pan that can sense the existence of E. coli bacteria that could make anyone sick or a television screen that is as elastic and slight as a piece of paper. All of these applications would become a reality when the graphene material will find its way in the area of carbon nanotubes and related industry in the years to come. This turning of a material into a huge market opportunity will open new avenues of business endeavors for device and product manufacturers in the area of computing applications, memory and storage applications, thermal management, consumer electronics and clean & green technology among others.



The major companies in the graphene technology ecosystem include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nokia Oyj (Finland), Sony Corp. (Japan), GrafTech International, Inc. (U.S.), Graphene Frontiers LLC (U.S.), CrayoNano (Norway), IBM (U.S.), AMD (U.S.), Lomiko Metals, Inc. (Canada),Quantum Materials Corporation (U.S.) and Grafen Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. (Turkey) are among others.



This report describes the market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the graphene electronics market and forecasts the market to 2023, based on materials, products, devices, applications, and geography. This global report gives a bird’s eye-view of the market across geographies –that is North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). North America is the largest geography in terms of graphene technology market value. APAC has been identified as the fastest growing region, with China leading the way. Europe and ROW are also considered as the promising markets, with Germany and the U.K. in Europe, and the Middle-East and Latin America in ROW is acting as a impetus to the growth. The report profiles 22 promising players in the graphene technology market ecosystem.



The competitive landscape of the market presents a very interesting picture, where large number of small players has become a force to reckon with. The market is witnessing large scale collaboration and partnership across the value chain with number of tier-one universities and research organizations around the globe.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1121



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1121



Browse related reports to Semiconductor and Electronics Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/