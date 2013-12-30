Graphene Market - Global Forecast, Trends, Industry Size, Market Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Graphene, also known as “magic material” by various research labs, is composed of pure carbon placed in a hexagonal pattern. Graphene can be used in a variety of applications owing to its superior performance. The material is said to offer extraordinary properties in all its applications. Graphene is useful in high-end technologies like RFID, sensors and super capacitors among others.



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Graphene can be manufacturer by various processes. The manufacturing of graphene is done by chemical vapor deposition, liquid phase exfoliation, plasma and reduced graphene oxide. The market based on application is segregated into aerospace, biomedical, coatings and paints, automotives, communications, electronics, composites, optoelectronics and data storage, and sensors and energy. Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of World.



Electronics is expected to be the largest application segment for graphene due to its better transmission properties compared to silica. The market is expected to have exponential growth over the next six years. The major reason for this is the growing demand for superior technology. In addition to this, graphene has better conductivity compared to silica and is increasingly being used in transistors. Electronics would be a major area of opportunity for the graphene market.



However, many of the graphene based technologies are in development phase and hence have higher application cost. In addition, the intricate nature of applications makes the development phase longer which inhibits the market. The largest opportunity for the market lies in critical applications like lithium batteries and super capacitors. The key players in the graphene technology market are BASF, IBM, Samsung Electronics and Grafoid among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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