The graphene market is projected to grow at a rate of 40.0% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 895.6 million by 2026.



The material is projected to observe increased penetration in numerous existing products comprising semiconductors, sensors, and energy storage & generation devices. The demand for graphene films is likely to witness a rapid increase due to the growing demand for protective coatings on smartphones and flexible electronic devices. This factor is causative of the rise in market demand for products in recent years..



Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, 2D Carbon Tech Inc., Ltd., Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Group Nanoxplore Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials, XG Sciences Inc., and Grafoid Inc. among others.

Based on the product type, the Graphene Market is split into

- Graphene Oxide

- Graphene Nanoplatelets

- Mono-Layer & Bi-Layer Graphene

- Others



Based on the application, the Graphene Market is split into

- Electronics

- Bio-Medical & Healthcare

- Energy

- Composites

- Aerospace & Defense

- Others



Key Regions Analyzed in Report:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:

- 1. Report Overview

- 1.1 Research Scope

- 1.2 Key Graphene Market segments

- 1.3 Major players

- 1.4 Market analysis by product

- 1.5 Market analysis by application

- 1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

- 2.1 Global Graphene Market size

- 2.2 Latest Graphene Market trends

- 2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

- 3.1 Global Graphene Market key players

- 3.2 Global Graphene Market size by manufacturers

- 3.3 Products of major players

- 3.4 Entry barriers in the Graphene Market

- 3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

