Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The Global Graphic Cards Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Graphic Cards market are NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Taiwan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Broadcom Corporation (United States), Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation (Taiwan) and ARM Holdings PLC (United Kingdom).



Graphic cards are used to create an image out of binary data and rendering an image to monitor. For making the 3D image, the graphics card first creates a wireframe out of straight lines, which it then rasterizes, that is to say, converts it into pixels, and then adds lighting, texture, and color. A modern fast-paced computer game will require the computer to go through this process sixty or more times a second. Nowadays graphics cards are responsible for much more than simple text output to monitor. Their duties now include heavy-duty 2D and 3D rendering as well as video processing, these application has projected the growth of the global graphics cards market over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Graphic Games, Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) Gaining Traction

- Rising Population of Playing Heavy Graphic Games across the Globe

- Growing Adoption of CAD Software the Manufacturing and Construction Sector



Market Trend

- Rising Complex Visual Effects in the Games and Entertainment Applications

- Growing Demand due to the use of Artificial Intelligence



Restraints

- The Inability of the Integrated Graphic Cards to Facilitate Intensive Graphic Designing Software



Opportunities

- Upsurging Demand due to Electronics & Wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) Market

- High Investments in the R&D of AI Platforms and VR



Type (HD Graphics Cards, Integrated Graphics Cards, Discrete Graphics Cards), Application (Computer-Aided Design, Flight Simulation), End Use Verticals (Electronics, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Others), Device (Computers, Laptops and Notebooks, Gaming Consoles, Tablet and Smartphone, Others)



The Global Graphic Cards Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Global Graphic Cards market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Graphic Cards Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Graphic Cards Market:

The report highlights Global Graphic Cards market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Graphic Cards, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Graphic Cards Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Global Graphic Cards Market Study :

Global Graphic Cards Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Graphic Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Graphic Cards Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Graphic Cards Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Graphic Cards Market Analysis by Type {HD Graphics Cards, Integrated Graphics Cards, Discrete Graphics Cards}

Global Graphic Cards Market Analysis by Application {Computer-Aided Design, Flight Simulation}

Global Graphic Cards Market Analysis by End Use Verticals {Electronics, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Others}

Global Graphic Cards Market Analysis by Device {Computers, Laptops and Notebooks, Gaming Consoles, Tablet and Smartphone, Others}

Global Graphic Cards Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Graphic Cards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



