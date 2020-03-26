Graphic Processing Unit Market 2020-2026 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The global graphic processing unit market size is expected to enlarge during the forecast period, 2020-2026. A GPU is a mixed form of multi-processor i.e. they are designed to exhibit a 3D visual effect on a 2D display, also comprising shading effects and multi-layer texturing with a mathematical computation. Latest CPUs with a high Intel come with a GPU coprocessor for gaming graphics. For a high GPU performance, a separate graphics card is used. The designing companies have also emphasized on general purpose computing. In the recent years, graphic processing units have evolved from multilayer devices to a single yet powerful coprocessor that supports typical graphical and simulation tasks. With the rise in amount of scientific data and interpretations in the 3D space, the commercial demand for graphic processing unit is expected to have a strong base in the consumer market. To pace up with the enormous size of indispensable data, GPUs timely hold a huge significance in the IT industry.



The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market was valued at USD 20.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.71 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026.



Graphic processing equipment market has witnessed a high growth rate in the recent years owing to increase in demand for AR and VR technologies followed by extensive use of Artificial Intelligence and emergence of IoT technologies. Moreover, demand for GPUs is also stimulated by computing efficiencies and increase in use for electronics & wearables.



Increase in the number of graphic games facilitated by graphic cards is also pivotal for GPU market growth. Availability of graphic products for desktop environment is likely to result in a significant market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

- NVIDIA Corporation

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Intel Corporation

- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

- Imagination Technologies Ltd

- Broadcom Corporation

- Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation



Segment by Type:

- Hybrid

- Dedicated

- Integrated



Segment by Device:

- Tablet

- Smartphone

- Gaming Console

- Television



Segment by Verticals:

- IT & Telecommunication

- Defense & Intelligence

- Media & Entertainment



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



