Graphic Sex: Compatibility Test - Ground Breaking Sexual Psychology Book Now Available in Kindle Format.

This book will introduce you to the sexual person you really are, and that of your sexual other. This entertaining and fascinating book tests twenty-two facets of your sexual behavior. The tests are easy. You simply choose the Graphic you like most of the four offered. The results will astound you! 22 sexual traits are tested. What is your sexual appetite? How well do you perform? How big is your desire for foreplay? Is affection important? Which sense arouses you most? What turns you off? Do you seek a commitment? Are you with the right partner(s)?



Find out your underlying feelings about love and sex—and why you make the choices you do.



As the author explains, “Sexuality is a behavior critical to the human personality and should be given the proper attention to ensure the mental, emotional and physical health of the adult individual—regardless of physical capability, gender, sexual preference or age. What shows outwardly is not necessarily what lies beneath,” says Solomon, a renowned international handwriting analyst.



She continues, “This is a book that will arouse subconscious sexual desires and inhibitions to surface so that the reader can take a look at them and make choices that will result in a happier sexual/love situation.”



Since its original launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“The tests were fun to take. Amazingly, they were so accurate, we couldn't believe the results. The abstract art graphics were so provocative; they gave us pause to think of what we were doing in the bedroom and how to make it better. And it has,” claims one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.com.



Another, username ‘bymyhand’, was equally as impressed.



“Not only does this book arouse one's healthy interest in our hidden, deceptive? sensual side of our personality, but it also helps us to understand our basic, instinctual motives and actions and how to change and improve them,” they wrote.



‘Graphic Sex: Compatibility Test’, published by Shirl Solomon, is available for Kindle download today.



About the Author: Shirl Solomon

Shirl Solomon is an internationally known certified handwriting expert and analyst, who has testified in civil and criminal courts for both the defense and prosecution. Her independent research includes Florida Atlantic University Department of Learning Disabilities, Alexander D. Henderson University Laboratory School,



Boca Raton, FL, the schools of Palm Beach County's gifted program and learning disabled and the Montessori schools. She is included in directories of International Authors and Writers Who's Who, The World of Who's Who of Woman and the International Directory of Distinguished Leadership.



Her published works include "How To Really Know Yourself Through Your Handwriting, published by Taplinger Publishing and Bantam Books; SCRYPTICS, published by New American Library; Knowing Your Child Through His Handwriting and Drawing (forward by the chief psychologist at Coney Island Hospital, and the French edition forward by the Inspector General of Education of France. The book was nominated for the Janusz Korczak Award for contribution in the field of child development.



Mrs. Solomon has made guest appearances on America Alive, A.M. America, What's My Line, Panorama with Maury Povich, Sonya Freeman, Dick Clooney, Joe Franklin, Long John Nebel and Dave Letterman.



Her official website can be found at: http://www.shirlsolomoncreativeworks.com/