Graphics Add-in Boards Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Intel, Zotac, EVGA

Graphics Add-in Boards Overview:

Graphics Add-in Board (also known as a graphics card, display card, graphics adapter, or show adapter) is an expansion card that generates a feed of output pictures to a show device (such as pc monitor). Frequently, these are publicized as separate or dedicated graphics, accenting the distinction between these and integrated graphics. The demand for graphic add-in boards also called graphics cards has risen because of their use in supercomputers, remote workstations, and simulators.



Market Growth Drivers

- Increasing Inclination towards High Definition Gaming, Video Output Quality in Different scientific and technical applications



Influencing Trend

- Different Types of Gaming Service Upgradations with 3D Imaging



Restraints

- High Cost Involved in Raw Material and Components



Opportunities

- Newer Technology and More Efficient Graphics Output and Huge Memory Provision with Upgradation Computer Technologies Day By Day



Challenges

- The Rise and Popularity of Tablets, Laptops, and Smartphones acting as Substitutes



Key Market Developments:

In Sept. 2020, AMD announced the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs, which includes the AMD EPYC 7763, the world's highest-performing server processor. The new EPYC 7003 series processors facilitate HPC, cloud, and enterprise customers to do additional, faster, by delivering the most effective performance of any server CPU with up to 19% Computations per clock.



The Global Graphics Add-in Boards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Gaming, Design and Visualization, High-performance Computing, Data Centre, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End-Use (Desktop Computers, Notebook, Workstations, Servers, Others)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Graphics Add-in Boards Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Graphics Add-in Boards Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Graphics Add-in Boards market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Graphics Add-in Boards Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Graphics Add-in Boards

Chapter 4: Presenting the Graphics Add-in Boards Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Graphics Add-in Boards market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Graphics Add-in Boards Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Graphics Add-in Boards Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



