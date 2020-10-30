Graphite Market Demand, Growth, Product Scope and Revenue Analysis 2020 to 2024

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Graphite Market Report 2020-2024



The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Graphite Market. It provides the Graphite industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Graphite study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The Graphite market was valued at USD 17613.93 Million in the year 2018.



Prominent Players in the global Graphite market are –



AMF Advanced metallurgical group, Showa Denko, Toray industries, Asbury carbon and SGL Carbons and others.



Over the recent years, Graphite market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rapid demand of graphite for various applications including lithium ion and hybrid and electric vehicles and also increasing demand for high-purity graphite in fuel-cell and battery applications. In addition, rising demand of graphite for lightweight materials in aircraft components, opening of new graphite mines have contributed to the growth rate of Graphite market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.

Among all the types of Graphite that includes natural graphite and synthetic graphite. synthetic graphite holds the highest market share in the Graphite Market owing to the superior consistency and high purity of synthetic graphite compared to the natural graphite, increasing demand from the electronic industries, high demand of graphite for the graphite electrode manufacturing, carbon fibres and also growing demand from the nuclear industry.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by escalating number of manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing infrastructure and construction in developing countries, rise in the demand of batteries for various application, rise in the production of the mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.



Scope of the Report



-Graphite Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

- Chained/Organized Graphite Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



