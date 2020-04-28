Graphite Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially over 2026 : Key Players Are Graphite India, Triton Minerals, SGL Group

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- The graphite market is witnessing robust developments owing to the wide application of the product along with its strong mechanical and technical properties. The need to adopt sustainable automobile alternatives as well as innovative electronic devices will expand global market share.



Graphite forms a crucial component in lithium-ion batteries. Apparently, these batteries require more graphite than lithium. The use of graphite as a key part of rechargeable batteries is mainly due to its versatility. They render superior electric conductivity and flexibility, making them perfectly suited for electric-powered automobiles. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide will positively influence global graphite market forecast.



A crystalline form of carbon, graphite is widely used in various forms and in combination with several materials in high-temperature nuclear reactors. The advantages of graphite supplementing industrial applications over the years include high resistance to thermal shock, easy to machine and higher metal removal rate. Characteristics such as superior chemical resistance, lubricity, and high electric conductivity along with application in various crucial industries such as automobile and electronics will amplify graphite market outlook globally.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the graphite market size globally. Booming automobile and electronic market especially the smartphone industry in China will help the graphite market to flourish in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for rechargeable and long-life batteries.



Graphite in the production of batteries helps in its running for long hours after getting fully charged. China produces over 780 kilo tons of graphite which is the highest worldwide. Therefore, it can supply to various battery producers worldwide which will advance the graphite market size globally.



Graphite manufacturers are constantly carrying out innovations in the field to improve the product offerings along with maximizing graphite market growth, including SGL Group, Triton Minerals, GrafTech International Holdings, Graphite India and Showa Denko K.K., among several others.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



