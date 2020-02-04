Graphite Market Size, Mining Industry Growth, Insights, Trends, Share, and Forecast to 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The graphite market consists of sales of natural graphite and its compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine graphite and its compounds which are used in refractory materials, the chemicals and nuclear industries, electrical applications, and mechanical applications.



Natural graphite is a non-metallic mineral consisting of graphitic carbon. Most commercial natural graphite is mined and often contains other minerals requiring mineral processing such as froth flotation to concentrate the graphite. Natural graphite is a good conductor of heat and electricity. It is stable over a wide range of temperatures and highly refractory with a high melting point at 3650°C. Natural graphite is mainly used in brake linings, foundry operations, lubricants, refractory applications and steelmaking.



The graphite market is segmented by product type, application, flake size and by geography.



By Product Type- The graphite market can be segmented by product type

a) Non-Flake Graphite

b) Flake Graphite



The flake graphite market was the largest segment of the graphite market in 2018 at 86.1% or $1,103.9 million. The non-flake graphite segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward.



By Application Type- The graphite market can be segmented by application

a) Refractories

b) Batteries

c) Lubricants

d) Foundry

e) Pencils

f) Others



Refractories was the largest segment of the graphite market by application in 2018 at 32.7% or $419.9 million. The graphite market for batteries applications is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward.



By Flake Size- The Graphite market can be segmented by flake size

a) Jumbo

b) Large

c) Medium

d) Small

e) Fine



The large flake size graphite market was the largest segment of the graphite market by flake size in 2018 at 26.6% or $341.7 million. The jumbo flake size graphite segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global graphite market, accounting for 70.2% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the graphite market will be Eastern Europe and Africa.



Major competitors of Global Graphite Services Market are Triton Minerals Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals Private Limited, Focus Graphite Inc., Qingdao Xinghe Graphite Co., Ltd.



