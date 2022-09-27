New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Grass-fed Wagyu Beef Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Grass-fed Wagyu Beef market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: JBS Foods (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Australian Agricultural Company Limited (Australia), Hormel Foods Corporation (United States), Cargill, Inc. (United States), ANZCO Foods (New Zealand), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC (United States), Sysco Corporation (United States) and Others.



Scope of the Report of Grass-fed Wagyu Beef

Wagyu cattle are a breed of specialty Japanese cattle that may be farmed anywhere in the world, including New Zealand, the US, and other nations that raise cattle. Wagyu beef, which is renowned for having an exceptionally high marbling level, is very tasty and soft meat that can be sliced with a fork. Kobe Beef, which originates from Wagyu cattle grown in the Kobe region of Japan, is a well-known variety of Wagyu beef. Without using grains, some farmers outside of Japan are able to produce Wagyu cattle that are comparable to those from the renowned Kobe region. To ensure its distinctively high marbling, Japanese Wagyu cattle are traditionally fed a combination of grain and grass. First Light Farms has elevated Wagyu in New Zealand, where the majority of cattle are grass-fed, by rearing Wagyu cattle exclusively on grass. Grass-fed compared to American grain-fed beef, which is high in saturated fat, wagyu steak has marbling with higher levels of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acid (CLAs), and monounsaturated fat. Grass-fed wagyu takes beef to a whole new level.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Format (Chilled, Frozen, Shelf Stable), Form (Raw Meat, Processed Meat, Fresh Processed, Dried, Others), Distribution Channels (Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Online Retailing, Others), End User (Food Processing Industry, Foodservice, Institutional, Household (Retail)) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Opportunities:

Unaddressed High-Potential Product Segments for Grass-fed Wagyu Beef



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption of Ready-To-Eat Meals

High Demand For Convenient Packaged Food Products among the Population

Presence of Robust Meat Industry and Packaged Food Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



