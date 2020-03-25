Rising Horticulture Trend Drives Demand for Grass Trimmer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Rising trend of horticulture in both residential and commercial sector is fuelling demand for grass trimmer. The grass trimmer market is likely to witness significant demand from golf courses, public parks, and sports field in coming years.



Rising urbanization in developing countries is emerging as a key driving factor. People are showing extra interest in improving home aesthetics by maintaining backyards and garden. The trend is likely to bode well with the growth of grass trimmer market.



Further, consistent growth in construction activities across the world incorporating garden in residential and commercial complexes are likely to contributed to growth of the grass trimmer market.



Moreover, horticulture is becoming part of leisure activities. People are involving much into DIY (do-it-yourself) gardening projects. The new trend is pushing demand for wide range of garden equipment including grass trimmers. This is a positive sign for expansion of grass trimmer market in coming years.



Grass trimmers are being widely adopted in residential and commercial sectors. The purpose of the trimmers may be same, but operational efficiency required may vary. To hold both the sectors, the manufacturers of grass trimmer are introducing range of options of trimmers.



Battery-powered Trimmer Segment Likely to Lead in Grass Trimmer Market



In residential sectors, consumers are opting for grass trimmers which are easy to handle, operate swiftly, and provide evenly trimmed grass. In addition, noise pollution is another factor playing significant role in purchasing decision of grass trimmers.



Also, manufactures operating in grass trimmer market have made available variety of grass trimmer with different power sources. Some of them are electric-powered, gas, battery-powered grass trimmers.



Gas-powered grass trimmer is considerably one of the robust grass trimmers. However, the trimmer is comparatively heavier and noisier. Hence, demand for gas-powered grass trimmer is low when compared to other type of grass trimmers.



Electric-powered grass trimmers are preferred mostly by consumers who need to trim longer grass and weeds. They are light in weight and easy to handle, when compared to gas-powered grass trimmers.



Meanwhile, battery-powered, also referred to as cordless trimmers are likely to remain one of the preferable grass trimmers. The trimmer offer high operational efficiency, high mobility, light weight, and produces less noise, which are counted as top priorities of consumers. Owing to aforementioned advantages, the cordless trimmers are anticipated to one of the fastest growing segment in coming years.



Diversification of Product Portfolio May Help to Acquire Large Consumer Base



The market landscape is highly fragmented, and the degree of completion is likely to increase over forthcoming years. Vendors operating in the global grass trimmer market are undertaking organic strategies such as diversification of product portfolio and innovation in the existing equipment, to scale business in the market. In addition, few companies are also conducting several DIY projects and events to enhance visibility of their product.



Rising popularity of DIY gardening activities in residential sector is likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the target market. Meanwhile, demand for alternative of trimmers is expected to pose challenge in growth of the manufacturing vendors.



Hence, to maintain prominence in the global grass trimmer market, the companies are trying to foresee various growth prospects and work in the direction.



Some of the major companies operating in the grass trimmer landscape are Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita Corp., The Toro Co., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and MTD Products Inc.



