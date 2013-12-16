Grassroots Movement Asks for Christmas Cards

Terre Haute, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- (Save Our Post Office)-- Save Our Post Office a grassroots movement from Terre Haute, Indiana is holding its 2nd annual Christmas Card drive. Last year Save Our Post Office gathered thousands of Christmas Cards, letters, and postcards in support of maintaining a strong postal service. The cards and letters were then forwarded to Congress.



The US Postal Service expects 13.1 billion cards, letters, and packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas.(Monday) December 16th is expected to be the busiest mailing day. (Wednesday) December 18th is anticipated to be the heaviest delivery day for your letter carrier. Over 130 million people will visit a post office in the USA this holiday season.



The mailing address for your cards and letters is: Save Our Post Office, Post Office Box 5041, Terre Haute, Indiana 47805. To learn more about the Save Our Post Office movement visit them online at www.saveourpostoffice.us or on facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/saveourpostoffice)



CONTACT: Jerry Stidman: 812-243-2214 news@saveourpostoffice.us