Grateful Glass Offers Contemporary Cremation Keepsake Options

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Murano trained glass artist Matthew Olian has launched an upscale memorial design company, Grateful Glass, to fulfill the unmet need for high-end handcrafted glass cremation keepsakes. The Philadelphia based company, headquartered in the former Atlas Casket Company building, crafts one-of-a-kind remembrances including pendants, rings, bracelets, crucifixes, and paperweights.



Grateful Glass memorials are created by taking a small amount of cremation ashes and encasing them within layers of hot glass. Using traditional glassblowing techniques along with proprietary methodology, trained artists manipulate molten Pyrex glass over an open flame. As the ashes mix with the heated glass, they become permanently fused and suspended from within. The heated cremation ashes create a myriad of striking white flecks and organic bubble patterns within the glass. As a result, each keepsake is as unique as the individual whom it honors.



Grateful Glass founder Matthew Olian believes that “his company distinguishes itself from other memorial options through its distinctive artistry and meticulous attention to detail in the craftsmanship of its keepsakes, the dignity and sensitivity in which it handles every order, and the elegant design and presentation of its products.”



Grateful Glass is the latest chapter in Matthew Olian’s evolution as a glass artist. He began working with hot glass nearly 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back. Matthew has been a featured artist at numerous fine art shows throughout the country and has received Awards of Excellence for his unique works. His art can be found in galleries and private collections throughout the world. Matthew Olian created Grateful Glass in order to provide lasting remembrances, which honor the memory of a loved one.



The company’s exclusive jewelry and keepsakes provide funeral homes and crematories an additional revenue stream, even for clients who choose a traditional urn or a scattering. Grateful Glass offers sensibly sized keepsakes recognizing the fact that American families are increasingly mobile in nature. Every Grateful Glass keepsake is proudly handblown in the USA.



About Grateful Glass

Grateful Glass will be showcasing its unique remembrance jewelry and memorial keepsakes at the following upcoming industry shows: NJSFDA Atlantic City, NJ (Sept. 24-26) and NFDA Austin, TX (Oct. 20-23). To learn more about Grateful Glass visit http://www.gratefulglass.com or call 1-888-99-GGLASS.



Contact: Matthew Olian



Email: info@gratefulglass.com