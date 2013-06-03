Grateful Glass to Offer High End Cremation Keepsake Options

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Cremations in the United States have increased exponentially over the past several decades. We have become an increasingly mobile society with families spread throughout the country. The need for meaningful and sensibly sized cremation keepsakes has soared.



Recognizing these trends, accomplished glass artist Matthew Olian has launched an upscale memorial design company called Grateful Glass to fulfill the unmet need for high-end glass keepsakes. The Philadelphia based company crafts one-of-a-kind hand blown remembrances including pendants, rings, bracelets, crucifixes, and paperweights.



Grateful Glass memorials are created by taking a small amount of cremation ashes and encasing them within layers of hot glass. Using traditional glassblowing techniques, trained artists manipulate molten Pyrex glass over an open flame. As the ashes mix with the heated glass, they become permanently fused and suspended from within. The heated cremation ashes create a myriad of striking white flecks and organic bubble patterns within the glass. As a result, no two pieces are identical.



Grateful Glass founder Matthew Olian believes that “his company distinguishes itself from other memorial options through its artistry and meticulous attention to detail in the craftsmanship of its keepsakes, as well as the dignity and sensitivity in which it handles every keepsake order.”



Grateful Glass is the latest chapter in Matthew Olian’s evolution as a glass artist. He began working with hot glass nearly 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back. Matthew has been a featured artist at numerous fine art shows throughout the Northeast and has received Awards of Excellence for his unique works. His art can be found in galleries and private collections throughout the world. Matthew Olian created Grateful Glass in order to provide lasting remembrances which honor the memory of a loved one.



For more information about Grateful Glass and its unique memorial keepsakes, visit http://www.gratefulglass.com or call 1-888-99-GGLASS.