Gravis Marketing Helps the Brave Juror in the George Zimmerman Case

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- A juror in the George Zimmerman trial tells "Inside Edition" that her life was ruined by the trial because she lost friends and a full-time nursing home job. She is especially shaken by the death threats.



"On Facebook someone wrote that I'm going to feel the same pain as Trayvon Martin's mom ... meaning I'm going to lose my son," Maddy says. "All this blame was put on me. No one's looking at George Zimmerman. He's the one who killed the child. George Zimmerman should be the one to blame for this."



This brave mom did her civic duty and needs help. She has a large family, we need to stop the mob mentality. Also donate on Gravis Marketing Facebook page.



Juror B-29, who was identified as Maddy during interviews with ABC, says she has received death threats. She reveals that her family is close to being evicted from her four-bedroom home in Seminole County.



Gravis Marketing has set up a fundraising page for this brave mom



"Emotionally, mentally, physically, I'm so drained," Maddy tells "Inside Edition." "I can't stop thinking about the case. I have a heart."Maddy needs help to donate click here