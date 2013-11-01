Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Gravis Marketing is pleased to announce it's hosted predictive dialer. Hosted Predictive Dialer Increase your response by 300%!



The Virtual Dialer is being released for political campaigns to use for fundraising. Gravis will target small and medium sized campaigns. The software is current available for the 2013 election cycle and is be used by multiple campaigns.



The Gravis Easy Phone makes all of the phone calls. When a live caller answers, their information appears on your volunteer or agent’s screen with the script. Our system can increase your outbound phone calls by 300 percent, and works for political campaigns, fundraising efforts, surveys, large outbound call lists, and sales lead management with only a headset, computer and Internet connection.



Studies show you will speak up to 300% more people, no dialing, no busy signals, no answering or fax machines.