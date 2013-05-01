Gray Lawyers Toowoomba Offers City's First Boutique Wills & Estates Firm

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- With convenience a key feature of Gray Lawyers’ approach it will operate primarily via a mobile service.



Gray Lawyers Principal Sheelagh Gray explains, “Preparing a Will is one of those legal tasks that most people put off and many find inconvenient.”



“By offering a mobile service we remove the difficulty people have in finding the time to make it into a lawyer’s office. Especially since it usually involves co-ordinating the schedules of both husband and wife and at least two visits.”



“We’ll be working closely with other professionals to co-ordinate our meetings to cut down on the time our mutual clients need to be away from their work or business.



“By seeing people in their accountants or financial planners office we can save them time and ensure we are all working in the same direction for the client.”



“For those that prefer the privacy and discretion of an in home or after hours service we are happy to go direct to the client.”



“Our mobile service is also very much driven out of our understanding of the needs of the senior members of our community.”



“We are happy to visit clients in retirement villages and aged care facilities for estate planning advice and also for any Elder Law issues they may wish to discuss.”



“Our plain English, independent advice on retirement village leases is something that many seniors take advantage of before taking the major step of moving out of their own home.”



Gray Lawyers Consultant, and husband to Principal Sheelagh, John Gray explains why the firm has chosen to practice solely in this area.



John said, “All too often this area of law is undervalued because of the availability of Will kits and cut price Will services.”



“Poorly prepared Wills can result in significant loss in the value of the estate through complicated administration, unexpected tax consequences and family infighting.”



“Gray Lawyers was founded with a clear intention. To offer the focussed, quality advice the Toowoomba community needs in the areas of Wills & Estates and Elder Law.”



“We hope to provide the expert advice necessary to get a Will done properly – but at a price that suits the individual’s needs.”



About Gray Lawyers Toowoomba

