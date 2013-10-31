Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Graybar Electric Company, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Graybar Electric Company, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Graybar Electric Company, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Graybar Electric Company, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Graybar Electric Company, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Graybar Electric Company, Inc. (Graybar) is one of the leading distributors of high-quality electrical, communications and data networking products. The company also provides supply chain management and logistic services. It offers power distribution equipment, comm/data products, cables and lighting fixtures, among others. Graybar primarily distributes these products to electrical and comm/data contractors, industrial plants, federal, state and local governments, commercial users, telephone companies, and power utilities across North America. The company offers approximately 95,000 products through a network of more than 240 distribution centers across the US. Graybar is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Graybar Electric Company, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145175/graybar-electric-company-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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