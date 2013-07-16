GRC Removals Launches New Self Storage Service for All Removal Customers

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- GRC Removals , one of the leading removalist companies in the Brisbane and Gold Coast metropolitan areas, is offering removal customers access to new, quality self storage services in the Gold Coast, Queensland. The service is available to removal customers who are homeowners or business owners. There are a wide range of self storage facilities available to handle any size of storage need.



“Over our 10 years of service to customers in Queensland, we’ve become attuned to the needs of our customers. We’ve now opened new self storage facilities that are accessible 24/7 and watched over by top-quality security equipment and cameras,” said Sean Robinson, spokesperson for GRC Removals. “We’ll accommodate any storage need, regardless of how big or how demanding it is. Safe, secure storage of our customers’ goods are our top priority.”



The Gold Coast self storage facility is accessible day or night. They also are protected against weather conditions such as humidity and quality fire detection equipment for secure storage. Each of GRC Removals’ self storage units has only key available for unit access, reducing possibilities for break-ins, vandalism, or other goods-threatening criminal activity. Removal customers also are unlimited in the amount of items they can store at the company’s storage grounds.



The premier Gold Coast removalist also offers on-site quality packaging materials for every storage need. The boxes are durable and are capable of effectively handling any item, regardless of the item’s material type.



GRC Removals offers self storage options for both short-term and long-term periods. The company will accommodate customers’ storage needs for the time period needed, and will grant extensions as needed, too. Attractive pricing options are available for more long-term self storage arrangements.



The company operates according to a strong, completely customer needs-focused business model. All of its operations and services are predicated upon complete customer satisfaction, prompt and personalized service, and friendly and reliable professional personnel. In addition to quality self storage services, the company offers other storage options for competitively priced rates. The company is reputed most of all for its quality removal and moving services, available to homeowners, business owners, and office owners alike. The company will contact customers with 24 hours to facilitate removal operations, and customers can save up to 45% on all furniture removals using GRC Removals’ services.



“We offer some of the most competitively priced services for self storage in our area. Customers can contact us with any inquiry or concern, and if we aren’t able to answer there and then, we’ll respond to their contact within a very short time,” continued Robinson. “We take pride in our prompt services, professionalism, and accessibility to our customers.”



Please visit http://www.furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au/ to learn more, including services for item transfers, office moves and removals, interstate removals, and local and broader area-based removal services as well.



About GRC Removals

GRC Removals is a leading local removalist in Gold Coast, Queensland with 10 years of quality packaging, removal, and moving experience. The company specializes in one-time removal services for both Southeast Queensland and trips requiring interstate travel. GRC Removals handles all items it transfers with great care, and the company is dedicated to giving customers prompt, efficient item transfer services that are hassle-free and affordable. The company also offers seasonal discounts on its packaging and moving operations, too. Please visit http://www.furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au/ , find out more at the company’s blog at http://grcremovals.tumblr.com/ , or call 07 5660 6113 to learn more.



