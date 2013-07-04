Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Great Basin Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update market report to its offering

Great Basin Corporation (Great Basin) is a life science company. The company develops and distributes point-of-care technology and products which improve automation, throughput, scalability, reliability and ease-of-use in rapid diagnostic testing. It develops tests in the areas of staph, clostridium difficile, nasal MRSA, and fungal pathogens. The company offers its products and services to the molecular, rapid diagnostic testing market. It serves healthcare providers and patients in the US and internationally. Great Basin markets its products through its distributors. It has partnership with Great Basin Corporation. Great Basin is headquartered in Salt Lake, Utah, the US.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Great Basin Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Reasons to Buy



