Great Capabilities for Zen Cart to WooCommerce Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Cart2Cart, an automated service for migration of store data, gives a possibility to move from Zen Cart to WooCommerce with a list of benefits. There is no store downtime while migration and a unique chance to insure the transfer. Also, busy e-merchants will able to use one of Support Service Package to save their time.



Zen Cart is a well-known shopping cart on market of e-Commerce and has many reasons to be chosen for online business. Easy customization and user-friendly interface appear to be the key benefits which attract newbies as well as experienced vendors to use this platform. However, modern business requires more possibilities, especially provided by CMS-built solutions. Therefore, e-merchants make a decision to change their Zen Cart to WooCommerce as it is recognized to be the in the range of world’s best shopping carts. But what are the main why’s of migration to this platform?



WordPress plugin. Being CMS-built shopping cart gives a variety of opportunities searched by e-merchants in many other platforms.



SEO tools. WooCommerce suggests powerful options which can provide high ranking in search engines together with SEO-friendly URLs.



Eye-catching themes. There is a chance to use any of 100+ templates that are available for public by the shopping cart. So making the store bright and attraction of clients is not a problem.



High security level. WooCommerce cooperates with Sucuri company which guarantees confidence and safety of all store data.



Updates and plugins. Staying up-to-date is a valuable feature of any platform. And WooCommerce suggests a full list of plugins that can make shop management effortless and convenient.



No downtime - no losses



When web store owners decide to move to WooCommerce solution with the service, they don’t have to worry about store downtime. Migration service offers switch without damage to funds and losses of traffic. Unbelievable that Zen Cart store is going to be active and customers will be able to make purchases even while the procedure is in progress.



Bet bottom dollar with Migration Insurance



Since now online businessmen have a possibility to ensure their data transfer and perform re-migration only with a few clicks. Not a strange fact that there is a number of reasons that can influence on migration results like bugs after improper installation, 3d-party extensions modifications, etc. Choosing an option of Migration Insurance there is a chance to:



avoid worries and stress of unexpected and unforeseen situations that can happen;



try migration several times for determined time period;



save money as the price includes only 7-11.5% of Full transfer.



Time-saver Support Service Packages



All businessmen know the cost of time and are worried of its lack when it comes to migration procedure. However, service provides a tool which can help to make data transfer really effortless and doesn’t need e-merchants participation. Team is going to perform everything by itself in case when online store owners chooses one of Support Service Packages. They are divided into two types:



Data Migration;



Data&Design Migration.



Difference between them is obvious and their price depends on an amount of entities selected for switch; hours of technical support and migration assistance.



About Cart2Cart

Migration service Cart2Cart is used for safe and accurate data transfer from 45+ supported platforms. It is known as easy and fast as automated procedure does not require any technical skills and provides affordable price. Since 2009 Cart2Cart has performed more than 11 000 successful migrations.



Media Contact



Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com