Great Deals at the Online Lingerie Store

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Lingerie is not just for comfort these days. It is all about style and elegance. And that is what is offered by Pampered Passions. They have an entire range of Hanky Panky lingerie. Hanky Panky is best known for its range of comfortable thongs. They have a whole new collection of Hanky Panky lace panties, bralettes, boyshorts and other lingerie items. The very feminine and flirtatious collection is now set to steal a lot of hearts.



The Hanky Panky thongs are a part of many wardrobes especially the ones that come in lace. These thongs come in both high and low rise models with no visible panty lines making it ideal for casual attire. Check out the Bridal thongs with original high rise pattern which is extremely comfortable to wear on the big day.



Another item from the Hanky Panky range is Boyshort model. These boyshorts come in various sizes and models. They are perfect for night wear when teamed with a simple camisole or they can be teamed up with a cute top for day wear at home. They come in an excellent lace fabric and are available even in a plus size category.



To take a look at a variety of lingerie items visit website http://pamperedpassions.com



About http://pamperedpassions.com

Pampered Passions, http://pamperedpassions.com based at Denver, Colorado was launched in the year 2001. Ever since then this store had catered and is still catering to the vast lingerie needs of women with different choices. They have an excellent collection of sexy lingerie offered by some of the famous brands in this category. They also deal with stocking, lingerie costumes for adults, Halloween costumes and medical apparel. Customers of Pampered Passions have found their service extremely fast along with great customer service.



The Hanky Panky range comprises of all kinds of thongs, boyshorts, bralettes, long sleeve tops, hipsters, camisoles and many more in a variety of models and sizes. The site offers promotional discounts and these products can be bought through the Pampered Passions online website. The orders are shipped within 2 business days. Domestic shipments take 1 to 4 days and International shipments take 4 to 14 days depending on the location. They also undertake express shipping for all domestic orders. Customers can sign up with the site and receive latest information on products and offers.



Media Contact



Alicia Vargo

South of Denver, Colorado

Phone: 888 775 4643

Email: info@pamperedpassions.com

Website: http://www.pamperedpassions.com