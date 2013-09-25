Great Deals on Wholesale Canvas Prints at www.china-Art-prints.com

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Canvas prints are probably the most popular when it comes to displaying art for their durability and versatility. These prints are done on a heavy fabric to ensure the surface remains sturdy. But, the fact that a heavy fabric is used also makes these prints extremely expensive. One company that is working hard to help customers afford these fabulous prints is China-Art-Prints.com. This is a company which promotes wholesale canvas prints.



Wholesale prints make it a furthermore affordable proposition since customers can save on the overall cost of the purchase. With such purchases, a customer can have his/her home or office decorated or liven up any space that needs a little sprucing up. The company is also adept at creating personalized paintings for customers who would like to get their photos printed on a canvas.



The fact that the company takes wholesale canvas prints requests on demand makes it a very convenient place canvas prints wholesale from China to shop for these prints. China-Art-Prints.com also handles full hand-painted oil paintings, frame and stretcher bar service. What makes this print company the most preferred in terms of business is that it has a large assortment of paintings to choose from. This along with the fact that a customer can get one of his designs printed on a canvas makes the offerings of this company extremely versatile.



'Our goal is providing cheap canvas prints with high quality service', this is what the company believes in and has in its several years of services given to its customers. Most canvas prints which are sold in the art market are either short on quality or come with a huge price tag. Customers who want quality at a low price almost always never find anything that suits their taste. But, with wholesale canvas prints on sale at this website, customers can now expect quality without having to spend a fortune.



The prints maintain the visual appeal in terms of boldness of the prints, vivid colors, option of fabric high resolution printing China canvas prints wholesale and availability of various sizes. The prints are also made and delivered fast typically within 7 days of the placement of the order. To know more about the offer, options and start ordering top quality wholesale canvas prints, log onto http://www.china-art-prints.com/



Media Contact

Room301, 21th of chdl, Xiamen, 361026, China

Tel:(+86) 592-6211500

E-Mail: sales@china-art-prints.com

http://www.china-art-prints.com/