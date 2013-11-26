Great Deals with Girards Garage Door Repair Coupons

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Girard's Garage Door Repair is offering coupons for select services to both new and existing customers. Some services may be available for same-day service. Estimates are always free and there are excellent warranties offered on the products and services.



Repairs can be made to any garage door, whether it was installed by Girard's or not. The repair technicians are skilled and work in an efficient manner to ensure the proper functionality of the garage door is restored. Whether your garage door is standard or custom, Girard's has the knowledge to complete a repair or installation quickly and efficient manner. Both existing and brand new customers are treated like a member of the family.



Promotional Savings Coupons



There are four current promotions available with Girard's Garage Door Repair.



1. For repairs exceeding $100, a coupon for $25 off of repair service is available.



2. A coupon for $50.00 off of a garage door purchase is also offered.



3. Additional savings available include $25.00 off of a garage door opener installation



4. Free keyless entry with a garage door opener installation.



These promotional coupons cannot be combined and are not available with other offers. Click here to print the coupons.



Repair or Replacement?

For some consumers, a repair is a better option than a complete replacement. Girard's understands this and will aid customers in selecting the ideal solution. The technicians will also discuss the best promotional coupon to use for the service to be provided. Saving money for customers is important to the staff at Girard's.



About Girard's Garage Door Repair

Girard's Garage Door Repair is family owned and operated. This ensures that the quality of service you receive is the best. This company is dedicated to providing consumers with affordable service as well as arriving on time, every time. Girard's serves Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey residents.



Staff

Repairs both large and small can be accommodated by this dedicated and well-trained staff. Going above and beyond, Girard's Garage Door Repair service is available 24-hours for emergency situations. Providing quality service that is affordable is the goal of this company. Preventative repair measures can be taken to ensure the same issue does not recur. "Great company to do business with".



Contact

Customers should contact Girard's Garage Door Repair directly with questions. Customers should also contact the company directly to schedule service and receive an estimate. The staff is well-educated in the services provided and is happy to assist with any and all inquiries regarding the available services and current promotion. Visiting the company website at www.garagedoorsvc.com is an additional option for contacting the company for service.