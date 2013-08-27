Great Diary Planner for Teens, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Xavier Scott comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Kids.



Anyone that has a teenager is well aware that very few of them have the time to spare to do anything that is not fun filled and with friends much less to keep a planner. ?Great Diary Planner For Teens? will change all of that as they will not only feel encouraged to keep the planner but will use it quite effectively as well. The author has gone to great lengths to ensure that the blank journal will appeal to all and also to ensure that they will be able to modify it to suit their organization style. As such it had to have some sort of general appeal. The Diary Planner allows the teen to keep themselves organized and not to miss out or double book themselves for any event or activity. It serves as a great tool to remind them of day to day activities.



About Xavier Scott

Xavier Scott knows what it is to be a teen that is constantly on the go as he and his siblings had a rather busy life during their teenage years. Not only were they involved in numerous extra-curricular activities at school but they were also not opposed to having fun with their friends. In order to keep track of all this, they had to be expert record keepers. This is how Xavier ended up making the first version of his teen diary. It not only helped to keep him and his sisters organized but also allowed them to make notations about the daily events. He also shared it with friends who found it useful as well. They encouraged him to modify plans when he grew up and to market it and that he did. With the help of his parents Xavier started modifications as soon as he got through college. The final version is what teens have access to today.



Pick up a copy of Great Diary Planner For Teens at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Great Diary Planner For Teens at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Great-Diary-Planner-For-Teens/dp/1628846941



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Great Diary Planner For Teens * by Xavier Scott

Publication Date: July 17, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628846942

Print ISBN: 9781628846942

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