Great Falls, VA Based Top Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Announces Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" & "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Take a day off! The purpose of the day is to spend time for one and to remember that not only are they worth it, but everyone deserve the best in all areas of their life! Dr. Stepheme Provencher will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call them today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Thanks to All! A very special thank you goes out to their patients for voting Dr. Stéphane Provencher for Best Chiropractor in Gainesville/Haymarket area for 2013. He received the "Talk of the Town Award" with their support. Dr. Stéphane recognizes that it is an honor and privilege to provide the best chiropractic and holistic health care possible. Their office’s mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live the longest, healthiest and most active lifestyles possible. Everyone deserves to be healthy. They deliver the deepest care for their patients and always welcome new patients to become part of their family. (talkofthetownnews.com/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=89&year=2012&phone=5712480695)



Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



Dr. Stéphane wants to attract an audience that is conscience of having a healthier lifestyle. This way they will be more inclined to appreciate the health benefits of Xocai and all the other services/market. (Holistic Mom's Group, Gluten-Free Groups/Magazines, Non-GMO Project, Tony Robbins fans, Holistic/Alternative Care. We also want to have the products reach the Chiropractic, Naturopaths and Holistic Doctors. They also are planning to include their Standard Process rep in the Expo. This product is only sold in doctors’ offices, so he will have access to another network. They also would like to reach Japanese associations/groups. This way the product is being introduced here for any family/friends that they have in Japan. They also would like to reach the University audience to promote more of the energy drink and protein shakes; also for the Tony Robbins value proposal. (Source)

http://mxi.myvoffice.com/naomihowison/contact/index.html

Dr. Stéphane also would like to reach the Diabetic communities since this Xocai product will be a valuable incentive for them. As well as the communities that can benefit from the antioxidants such as Fibromyalgia. They also want to introduce it to salons or country clubs so that the skin care line and shampoo/conditioning line. The expo is designed without any entrance fee, this way people are more inclined to come in. There will be raffle tickets they can purchase in lieu of the entrance fee. The prizes will be gift certificates to local restaurants/stores. This way it is a win-win for those businesses because it drives the consumer back into their venues.



The Japanese Population within the Metropolitan Area (Network for the Founder's Program) (Xocai Energy Drink & Skin Care Line) - In Japan, the energy drink dates at least as far back as the early 1960s, with the release of the Lipovitan. For four decades, Lipovitan D, the energy drink made by the Taisho Pharmaceutical Company, has been the pick-me-up of choice for legions of salary men working late, partying hard or battling a hangover. Almost by itself, the elixir -- packed with vitamins, amino acids and a jolt of caffeine -- created an ''energy drink'' market now worth $1.7 billion in annual sales. Asia accounts for nearly half of the world's sales of sports and energy drinks. (Source)

http://www.chirodirectory.com/chiropractors/VA/Gainesville/Dr-Stephane-Provencher-078627



Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



In Japan, product categories such as anti-aging skin care saw growth as people continued to be concerned about the preservation of their health and beauty. Japanese consumers are starting to understand that it is cheaper to prevent problems rather than fix them at a later stage in life. The largest target group for anti-aging products is female baby boomers. Future growth will depend on the younger generation, who are becoming more conscious of their skin conditions. Mothers in Japan are more educated and conscious about the potential serious effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays on their children's skin. The three major cosmetic lines in Japan are: Kao, Shiseido, and Kose.



The demographics trend is reveals that the African American population exhibits the majority of cases of obesity, followed by Hispanics, and then Caucasians. Among African Americans, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 23.0% to 45.1%. Among Hispanics, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 21.0% to 36.7%. Among Caucasians, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 9.0% to 30.2%. The District of Columbia has an adult obesity rating of 21.9% and a childhood obesity rating of 35.4%. Maryland's adult obesity rating is 27.6% and its childhood obesity rating is 28.8%. The Virginia adult obesity rating is 27.4% and the childhood obesity rating is 31%. Consequently, it appears that without the proper role models the next generation epidemic is higher than the norm. The American Medical Association declared obesity a disease, which makes diagnosis and treatment more readily available for the medical community. (Source)

http://www.chirodirectory.com/chiropractors/VA/Gainesville/Dr-Stephane-Provencher-078627



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/