Great Green Cleaning Honors New York City Mothers with Two Free Hours

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Known for their cleaning services in New York, Great Green Cleaning will be giving away two hours of free deep cleaning to go with a Mother’s Day gift purchase of regular house cleaning. These free hours are meant to honor New York City moms.



Many moms these days work a full time job, take care of their kids, and somehow find time to keep their homes clean. Great Green Cleaning believes every mom should be honored for her hard work, and they want to contribute to that reward by offering two full hours of deep cleaning services in New York with their environmentally-friendly products for free. Customers can take advantage of this offer by purchasing a Mother’s Day gift certificate for a regular household cleaning, and then GGC will add in the two deep cleaning hours for free. They want to make “it possible for moms to relax and spend more time with family on Mother’s Day.”



NYC cleaning service from Great Green Cleaning isn’t just a great Mother’s Day present, it’s a great investment in general. Having a clean house means less germs and allergens. Also, because GGC uses only environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic products, their cleaning is a lot healthier than the harmful chemicals you might otherwise use. They offer cleaning services for both residential and commercial clients, as well as post construction cleaning and even bed bug elimination.



About Great Green Cleaning

Great Green Cleaning is dedicated to providing healthy, nontoxic, and thorough NY cleaning services. They use only earth-friendly products and strategies that make sure your home or office gets the deepest clean possible. With their smart cleaning solutions and technologies, they are trying to change the world, one cleaning at a time. For more detail please visit, http://greatgreencleaning.com/.