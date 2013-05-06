Great Health Awaits Everyone at Integrative Health TLG Who Has New Website Full of Resources for Whole Body Health

Watertown, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Integrative Health TLG, a leader in whole-person natural health, is offering people a new way to find up to the minute health information, http://www.ihtlg.com.



Integrative Health TLG offers one-on-one health coaching and support right from your own home. Through the use of email and telephone sessions, Lara helps clients to understand their health issues, change their diet and lifestyle and achieve profound, life-long health.



On their new website, readers can find the latest heath information and advice and suggestions on how to regain or maintain their health from experts around the world, all vetted and enhanced by Lara’s years of experience and training.



Integrative Health TLG also offers social media resources that will allow clients and readers to find the keys they need to achieve optimal health and happiness. Daily updates on their Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/IntegrativeHealthTLG, provide news and resources for everyone to increase their health and improve their lives.



About Integrative Health

At Integrative Health, they understand that a person’s health is the foundation that their entire life is built around. Ill health can be caused by a poor diet, a food allergy, energy blockages in the body or by toxins in the body that need to be removed. Using personal coaching and specialized food selections and advice, Integrative Health guides clients away from a toxic 21st Century lifestyle to a pure and vibrant state of health.



Media Contact

Lara Wines

mailto:info@IHTLG.com

http://ihtlg.com.