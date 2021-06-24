Great Investments in Renewable Energy Across Asia Pacific

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Investments in renewable energy in the Asia Pacific region are set to double to $1.3 trillion by the end of the decade, eclipsing fossil fuel power expenditures, which are forecasted to decline by approximately 25%. This figure signifies that by 2030 renewables will account for more than half of all power investments across the region. Taiwan, South Korea, India, Japan, and China are among the countries that have demonstrated the greatest commitment to renewable energy. New technologies that are set to revolutionise the ability to reduce power sector emissions include, carbon capture and storage, green fuels including hydrogen, ammonia and biomass into coal and gas generation. These investments indicate the rapid rate at which the industry is developing, creating a wealth of exciting positions for diligent professionals.



LVI Associates has a wealth of expertise in renewable energy recruitment and supporting clients and candidates across the infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 2012, the firm has expanded within the sector despite the challenges that have arisen as a consequence of the pandemic. For nearly a decade, LVI Associates has worked directly with organisations and individuals in the infrastructure sector, providing permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions whilst redefining the traditional recruitment processes. Renewable energy jobs are just one aspect of the expertise at the firm, which also extends to water & environment, transportation, construction and building services, as well as technology. As a civil engineering recruiter, LVI Associates is at the heart of recruiting for many of Singapore's most demanding projects, working with a diverse spectrum of companies, ranging from independent start-ups to global infrastructure brands.



The firm's consultants have an in-depth understanding of APAC's infrastructure needs, and they are continually educated to provide consistent and thorough support to businesses searching for outstanding professionals that are looking to find an organisation in which they can thrive. LVI Associates is also a member of the Phaidon International Group, which works with hundreds of industry-leading companies, acting as their first port of call when endeavouring to source critical infrastructure talent. A broad selection of roles is currently available through the firm in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Japan, Australia, Singapore, China, and Hong Kong including: Civil Engineer, Data Centre Service Manager, Senior/Principal R&D Engineer – Semiconductor Manufacturer, Proposal Engineering Manager, Service Delivery Manager, Wind Turbine Service Technician, Solar Electrical Engineer, Vice President – Head of Environmental Engineering, Investment Analyst, Offshore Wind Project Developer, and Service Sales Manager S.E.A – Plant Equipment.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about renewable energy recruiter in Singapore visit https://www.lviassociates.sg/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg.



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.