Great Kitchen and Bathroom Designs and Concepts at Paramount Bathrooms

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- When inviting guests over, the kitchen and the bathroom are two of the most important rooms that should be kept clean and especially appealing. While it is vital to have the living room as presentable as those two rooms, it goes without saying that living rooms get the most attention in the initial planning of the house. Paramount Bathrooms have a vast collection of designs and concepts that may be of use to customers wanting to spice things up.



Guests seldom go over to owners' houses, it is the resident of the house that gets to spend more time in bathrooms. A wide variety of designs for bathroom cabinets, free standing bathroom furniture and even fitted bathrooms are found in Paramount Bathrooms' collection. These designs and concepts are available for customers to view online. Each selection has different designs, colors and finish which prove to be both beautiful and perfectly functional.



The kitchen is another matter which understandably needs a lot of attention. Restaurants and fast food chains are not the only establishments that need to decorate and design their kitchens to appeal to customers, houses need an appealing kitchen that invites people to dine and stay for a chat especially when having guests around. There is also a vast selection of fitted kitchens and kitchen furniture designs and concepts which customers are free to browse on Paramount Bathrooms' website. For further information, you can visit their website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk



About Paramount Bathrooms

One of the leading furniture manufacturing companies, Paramount Bathrooms provide a wide array of kitchen, bathroom and bedroom furniture that compliment every customer's home. Based in Hampshire, Paramount Bathrooms is run by a family who believes that every family should have high quality and strong furniture that could last for generations.



Contact information:

Contact Name- Liam Doye

Contact Email: sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate

Gosport

Hants

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

State- Hampshire

Country- UK.

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002