Great Lakes Family Chiropractic Is Encouraging Charitable Giving This Holiday Season

The practice has chosen two area families who they feel are deserving of a brighter holiday. “Between the dates of December 8th and December 21st, we will be doing our part to extend a helping hand to those less fortunate this holiday season,” Dr. Douglas McKenzie explains, “We have listed the various things these families need on tags that are hanging on the Christmas trees in our hallway. Anyone can come in and select one of the tags, fulfill the need marked on it, and help to make this holiday special for all.”



The Grand Rapids chiropractor is extending an additional offer to people who may be thinking about making charitable donations. His office will give a complete new patient appointment, which includes an exam and x-rays (if they are needed), for free to anyone who donates. He says that, “We are always interested in sharing the wonders of chiropractic. This is a great opportunity to combine that while doing something good for our community.”



Those people who get the free exam will have a variety of services to choose from. The practice offers standard chiropractic services and adjustments, and also has staff members who perform physiotherapy and massage therapy. Dr. McKenzie adds that, “We even work with our patients on finding ways to improve their lifestyle, and we can develop customized exercise plans for their needs. Our goal is to help our patients achieve a fulfilling, happy, and active lifestyle for years to come.”



According to some of the practice’s current patients, these treatments can make a big difference. “All the staff are wonderful! They treat you like family and genuinely care about your health. After each adjustment, I feel like a million bucks!” according to Linda Hirt. There are also patients who report being very skeptical at first, and being surprised by the results. Tammi Dietrich reports, “I never thought chiropractic was something I needed, but after seeing my x-rays and having a chat with Dr. McKenzie, I realized it would help me.” She added, “Coming to the office has already helped (I’ve only been going for a few weeks). I think I’ve found a way to actually heal instead of just coping.”



About Great Lakes Family Chiropractic

Dr. Douglas McKenzie founded Great Lakes Family Chiropractic more than 12 years ago with the goal of supporting the health and well-being of his community. With the help of other skilled health professionals, his practice is able to provide a range of services. He invites anyone who is not feeling as well as they would like to, or who has issues with pain, to schedule a consultation to find out more about how he can help.