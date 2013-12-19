Great Nation Van Lines - A Trusted DC Moving Company for Boston and New York

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Hiring a professional DC company for Boston or New York need not be expensive. Great Nation Van Lines is an accredited moving company in DC offering safe and convenient inter-state moving services at very competitive rates. They promise to provide customers with a guaranteed pick-up and prompt long distance moving delivery.



“Many people are not very eager to take advantage of the services offered by moving companies as they think they won’t be able to afford it. If you are about to move, I will suggest you of hiring us. I assure you won’t be disappointed by the level of professionalism you receive. Moreover, the moving services we offer are very much affordable. You can call us for a free quote,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Great Nation Van Lines operates a fleet of multi-size moving trucks and tractor-trailers, backed by round-the-clock roadside assistance. Leveraging years of experience, they can move high quality furniture and delicate items between towns. They are the kind of movers that can be counted on by the customers every time. The fact that they are a fully licensed and insured company assures customers of the safety of their items. They work closely with customers to provide efficiency in moving process, culminating in an impressive returning customers’ rate.



The company holds expertise in DC, New York and Boston regions which shows up in the moving process. As the executive said, “The team would pack everything for you and load it quickly. We ensure everything is finished within deadline and you carry on with your life. With us, you need not be nervous about receiving your belongings intact.”



Well-trained staff of Great Nation Van Lines makes no mistake when moving the belongings no matter how complicated it is. Every mover on the team is well-prepared and experienced, that makes the baseline of a quick and reliable service. Their wide range of moving services makes for a complete moving solution that covers the whole process. Visit this link for more information on DC to Boston movers.



About Great Nation Van Lines

Great Nation Van Lines is a company with rock solid reputation it has earned through years of consistent service. From packing and loading to unpacking, they would take care of everything involved. The company provides with three options of packing – full-service packing, partial packing and self-pack. They provide upfront prices and won’t add any cost the estimate. Find more here about the movers DC to NY.



Contact Information

Phone: 800-403-7552

To send a mail, visit – http://www.greatnationvanlines.com/contact-movers.htm