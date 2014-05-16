Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers Offer Comprehensive Long Distance Moving Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- With the base of operations in Washington DC, USA, Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers has emerged as on the most reliable, credible and a much sought after name in the moving business. The moving company comprehensively caters to the diverse moving needs and aspirations of people. What makes the moving company stand apart from the competition is the fact that the services on offer are superior and the prices are unbelievably low. Being in the business for a while, the company understands the myriad needs of its client and offer moving solutions that are high on flexibility, reliability and affordability. Moreover, the moving company has emerged as the most preferred destination for people with long distance moving needs.



“Owing to the hassles involved, moving is a highly cumbersome and tedious task. It requires great planning and impeccable execution. Therefore, it should be left to the professionals that are highly endowed and well versed with the nuances of the moving business. Therefore, we at Great Nation Van Lines stand committed to address the moving needs and desires of our clients in totality. No wonder, we have served millions of clients in the recent past to a nicety. For the benefit of existing as well as prospect clients, we are high on offering viable, feasible and highly cost moving solutions to our clients” a senior official at Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers in a recent interview had this to say.



Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers provides both residential as well as commercial moving services, over local and interstate distances. For the benefit of the aged clients, the moving company has a special department at its disposal. The professionals carefully plan moves for the senior citizen while keeping in consideration their health status and various other factors. The moving company also caters to the car moving needs of its clients by ensuring the timely delivery at the desired destination.



“For us at Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers, customer satisfaction is paramount. We do our every bit to make the moving experience of the client hassle free, convenient and memorable. The professionals at our disposal are highly proficient, experienced and dedicated to the cause of the customer. Well trained and well versed with the nuances of moving business, they offer valuable assistance to the client at every step of the moving process. With the massive fleet of trucks and tractor-trailers at our disposal, we ensure that the moving process is safe, reliable and timely”, the official further added.



Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers is a leading provider of moving and packing services to a diverse set of clients. Those interested to know more about the best long distance movers in DC, can contact the company officials.



About Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers

Washington DC, USA, based Great Nation Van Lines Gnvl DC Movers is a force to reckon with in offering superior, feasible and highly affordable moving solutions to its clients scattered around the world. The moving company with proven credentials keeps customer satisfaction at the top of its priority list. Those who are looking for moving company From DC to NY can visit the official website of the company for more information.



Contact Details:

92 Streetname, New York, NY 12212

United States

703-650-0171

Email: info@greatnationvanlines.com

Web: http://www.gnvl-dcmovers.com