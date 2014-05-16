Great Nation Van Lines Offering the Best--in-Class Long Distance Piano Moving Services

Chevy Chase, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Maryland based Great Nation Van Lines rules the roosts when it comes to offering high quality, reliable and hassle free relocation services to customers at the most affordable prices. Now the company is offering long distance piano moving services at the best prices. Since piano is one of those things that are highly valuable and pricey, one need to ensure utmost safety while moving it from one place to another. To make local or interstate piano move, anyone can avail excellent piano moving services offered by the company.



Speaking about long distance piano moving services, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “We have special knowledge and skills in moving piano locally and from one state to another. Whether it is an upright piano, grand piano or a simple keyboard piano, we can transport it wherever a customer wants. Not only this, our professional piano movers can disassemble the piano, pack it in a discreet package to ensure safety while relocating, move it with utmost care, and at last reassemble it at a new location.”



Great Nation Van Lines offers its services in various cities of Maryland including Olney, Columbia, Potomac, Poolesville, Annapolis, Kensington, Westminster, Ellicott City, Bethesda, Germantown and Severna Park. From expensive pianos and bulky sofas to luxury cars, the company can move any type of product and deliver it to the desired location on time.



Speaking further, the senior executive commented, “Our team of movers will even tune the piano after delivering it, which is a part of our moving service. We use state-of-the-art tools and equipment to pack and move the piano from one place to another. Each of our trucks has ample space to accommodate any kind of piano, and we maintain them in excellent condition to ensure safe and smooth transportation.”



Those looking for long distance movers in Maryland, can contact Great Nation Van Lines. The company helps in moving official or residential products from one state to another.



About Great Nation Van Lines

Great Nation Van Lines is one of the most reputed and reliable relocation services providing companies that offer quality, safe and reliable moving options at the most affordable prices. A knowledgeable and highly skilled team of movers working with the company strives to provide the best-in-class moving options to customers who wish to transfer their residential or commercial products from one place to another. The company strives to make the moving experience of all its clients as comfortable and hassle free as possible. It specializes in piano moving, local moving, interstate moving, senior moving, residential, commercial and office moving, and car moving services. Those who are looking for piano movers in Maryland, can always count on high quality moving services offered by Great Nation Van Lines.



Contact Details

11910 Parklawn, Dr #U, MD 20852

Phone: 800-403-7552; 240-855-0055

Email: info@greatnationvanlines.com

Website: http://www.gnvl-marylandmovers.com/