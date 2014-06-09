Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving Is Offering 20 Percent Discount on Long Distance Moving Services

Mclean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving, the leading provider of a wide range of moving and packing services, is offering 20 percent discount to all its clients who book their long distance move with the company. Based in Virginia, the company has strong presence in all states of the country and is renowned for its quality moving services that it offers at affordable prices. Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving regularly offers attractive discounts for all those who are looking to partner with a respected moving company to complete their relocation requirements.



A senior executive of the company stated, “We have been serving the people of our country for years and have ample knowledge and experience to carry out quality moves at affordable prices. We strive to price our services according to the expectations of our clients and this is the reason that we regularly offer attractive discounts for all those who are planning to hire our moving and packing services. Presently, we are offering 20 percent discount on all long distance moves.”



Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving has a large and a well organized network and logistics support that allows the company to cater to the precise requirements of all its clients. Renowned as one of the best moving companies in the country, Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving has a large team of highly skilled and experienced moving professionals who try to reduce the stress their clients have to go through while relocating. Having helped thousands of families relocate to all states of the country, the entire team of the company is ready to accept challenging tasks and complete them in the best way possible.



“We offer a plethora of moving services, which are not just limited to lightweight goods. Unlike other companies that don’t offer services for heavy goods, or offer them at extravagant prices, we offer the widest range of moving services, including car moving, piano moving and services to move other bulky goods at reasonable rates. Moreover, since we have years of experience in handling challenging jobs that not all companies have the skill to carry out, we ensure all our clients that their belongings will be delivered at the destination in the least amount of time and in the same condition as it was handed over to our team”, further added the executive.



The company’s wide and organized moving network in all states of the country helps it offer a variety of moving services. Some of the services offered by the company include residential moving, commercial moving, vehicle moving and piano moving services. Owing to the quality services it offers, the company is often regarded as one of the best moving companies in Leesburg, VA .



About Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving

Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving is a renowned and reputable company that provides a wide range of quality moving and packing services to clients in the USA. Based in Virginia, the company has a large and well-organized moving network that help it offer long distance moving services to its clients. Attractive pricing and quality services make Great Nation Van Lines VA Moving one of the premier moving companies in Mclean VA.



Contact Details:

8300 Greensboro DR,

#800 McLean

VA 22102

Office Number: 703-650-0171

Email: info@greatnationvanlines.com

Website: http://www.gnvl-vamoving.com/