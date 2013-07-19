Great New Blog Feature from the Folks at Walt Disney Quotes

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Walt Disney Quotes releases their first entry in a new monthly blog series entitled Disney Classics; a look at classic Disney feature films Walt Disney personally developed and was envolved with. For their first entry, read all about how Walt Disney came up with and brought the idea for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the silver screen. Though the film turned out to be a huge success and heralded the start of the feature animated movie, before it's release many people doubted the strategy would work and thought Walt Disney had lost his mind. Walt believed in the project so much that he poured every last cent he had into the film and took the biggest gamble of his career. Had Snow White not been a huge success, Walt Disney and the Walt Disney Studios would have closed their doors forever and the Disney Company we know today would not exist.



Check out the new compelling article and get transported back to 1930's Hollywood as you are in the hot seat with Walt Disney as he tries to convince his employees and financiers that a feature animated movie could not only work but be successful as well. Whether you're a Disney fan, animation fan, or just a fan of history, Disney Classics: The Making of Snow White will have you entertained from start to finish!



