Great New Video Shows Insight Into Why Some Women Are Still Asking How to Get Their Guy to Propose

As 2012 has come and gone it will have marked a milestone of disappointment for many women who hoped ‘last year’ would be ‘the year’ they got engaged. Alas, men appear to have either missed the memo, or remain wilfully ignorant of it.



In a series of videos designed to help women overcome the non-engagement blues, site brainchild Jessica Landy is striving to make 2013 the year other women get to share her excitement at getting married.



“Our latest video series, which will also be featured on the site, are specifically tailored to women who are facing fears that their boyfriends may have commitment phobia.”



But the goal of MenDemystified.com is not to provide a rehash of advice aimed at goading or forcing men to a decision about marriage.



“I felt there was a real need to provide useable, practical guidance for women who are experiencing frustration with this problem, but in a way that is non-manipulative and supportive of each person’s own relationship dynamic.”



Jessica explains what she hopes will be achieved with the first video of the series which will ultimately form part of an extensive viewing channel on YouTube and the website.



“Our first video focuses on a common miscommunication which occurs within almost any relationship, and how not being aware of it could be seriously harming the chances of things moving forward.



It might sound benign, but it’s one of the most serious problems that can lead to a breakdown of the emotional connection between men and women. Unlike an argument or other issue that is obvious, gets acknowledged, and dealt with...this is a problem that can bubble along under the surface and degrade a relationship until it’s too late.”



There is good news though, as dealing with the problem is easy once you know how.



“Awareness and knowledge is key. With our first video, we give women both.”



To watch the first video of the series, click here to find out how to get him to propose.



