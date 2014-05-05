Great Plains Storm Shelters Expands Storm Shelter Manufacturing Capabilities

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Oklahoma is the heart of Tornado Alley and year after year the state is ravaged by tornadoes that can, and do, level entire towns. Far worse than property damage is the human cost, with lives lost from the most vulnerable among us – children, seniors and mothers. In an effort to put an end to this, Great Plains Storm Shelters is anticipating this year’s peak storm season by arranging bookings early for storm shelter installations after a rush of orders this time last year. They have recently increased their manufacturing capability so they can build storm shelters more quickly while still meeting every need and budget.



The company offers underground storm shelters from 6’ x 6’ to 8’ x 14’ that are buried in the ground, anchored down with concrete, with a secure door at ground level for access, with grip taped stairs and carpeted benches for comfort. The company can even run electricity to the storm shelter for light and even television to keep current with the severe weather.



In addition to the storm shelters, the company also offers steel safe rooms, which offer an above ground solution better suited to areas vulnerable to flooding, while anchored to your homes concrete slab to ensure they can’t be uprooted. They can be custom built to fit your exact area spatial requirements. The company also works closely with local banks that offer financing packages as low as 0.75% (with approved credit) that make both options affordable through monthly payments.



A spokesperson for Great Plains Storm Shelters explained, “Everyone in Oklahoma should have a storm shelter. Nobody thinks it will happen to them until they get hit. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Be proactive. Buy a storm shelter or safe room before a tornado hits your home.” That’s why we’re urging people to book now before the next tornado hits and the turnaround time grows. We are the industry leader in Oklahoma storm shelters because we value build quality, customer service and a long term warranty to ensure peace of mind. With cheap financing options, there really is no reason not to book now.”



About Great Plains Storm Shelters

Great Plains Storm Shelters manufactures and installs the safest underground storm shelters and above ground safe rooms in the nation. They offer a wide range of storm shelters and safe rooms with many different sizes and custom built sizes available. Additionally they offer affordable optional extras and unique creature comforts to make waiting out the storm more comfortable. Storm Shelters come with a 20 year warranty and safe rooms are backed by a lifetime workmanship warranty. Their shelters are built to FEMA Publication 320/361 Guidelines and ICC/NSSA 500 Standards. For more information please visit: http://www.greatplainsstormshelters.com/