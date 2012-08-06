Great Property Investment Network

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- NetworkPropertyBuyers.my was established during the year 2012 - it is based in Malaysia and they are internationally affiliated. They are fully capable of providing ground-breaking solutions in property investment. They understand that lease options are not just about "Little or no money down," but it is also about "no loans required and no risks involved."



NetworkPropertyBuyers.my is Malaysia's No 1 Lease Options Property Investment Network. They are the ultimate portal to the best property investment. On the site, individuals are going to have access to below market value properties.



When visiting the site, individuals will also have access to packaged deals. In the tab menu, hover over "deals" and click on "Packaged deals." Here, individuals will be able to find the best property deals that will fit their needs. Once the user has read all of the details and they agree with the price listed, they can click "Add to Cart." They can pay for the property deal by PayPal, but they also accept all major credit/debit cards including Visa, Mastercard and American Express.



Besides "Packaged Deals," some of the other categories include: below market value deals, lease options deals, unqualified leads, freehold, leasehold, bumi lots and non-bumi lots.



On their site, they also have a "chat option." When someone is available for chat, simply click on the "chat option" (located at the bottom right). This will give individuals a chance to ask any questions they may have involving lease options in Malaysia or anything else pertaining to the site.



Individuals who know a great deal about property wealth generation choose to use this site. The site is not only good for businesses purchasing to re-sell, but it is also good for individuals looking for homes. It is the ultimate property investment network.



About Network Property Buyers

Network Property Buyers is the ultimate property investment network - they are focusing on the Malaysian market. For more information, feel free to contact a consultant via email consultant@networkpropertybuyers.my or by phone at +60192226118.