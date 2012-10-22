Great Sale on Artisan Handmade Blue Sapphire Necklaces

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- A blue sapphire is one of the most beautiful gem stone that looks stunning and also goes well in any kind of trend. Sapphire is considered to be a stone with mineral deposits and has various colors to it through a combination of various elements. Kashmir Sapphire or cornflower blue sapphire is the most popular form of sapphire which is popularly known as blue sapphire across the world. Jewelry and necklaces made out of blue sapphire provide an entirely different outlook with the way they are strung and are made in combination with other elements and colored sapphires.



This extensive range of blue sapphire necklace is offered by handmade sapphire Indian jewelry online store, Bello Jewels Pvt. Ltd. which has been serving their customers for over 10 years both in India and across the world. Having their manufacturing unit in India, they are the best designers of handmade jewelry and necklaces and suppliers of precious gemstones. The store has an online facility where customers across the world love to shop for gemstone sapphire necklace as it is certified and is completely reliable. They even offer free shipping by express DHL/UPS/FedEx services across the world. PayPal is accepted for a safe and secure shopping from India. Being operated by the best in what they do, blue sapphire jewelry is supplied even to UK.



Bello Jewels has the reputation of creating some of the most beautiful and intricate designs with blue sapphire jewelry. They ensure that they are a perfect match to whoever adorns them. Buy blue sapphire necklace online at wholesale prices by visiting http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Sapphire-Gemstone-Bead-Necklace-s/1827.htm . The site offers a view of the various designs that can be bought from the store along with the price. They ensure a combination of various colored sapphires along with blue to make it look even more gorgeous. All the necklaces have a gold clasp which adds to the beauty of the beads. The necklaces can also be compared with products sold in the market and customers are sure to come back to close their sale on this store as the price at which blue sapphire is offered here is hard to find anywhere else. For more information contact +(91)-9716133323 (India) / 1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada)blue sapphire



Follow us on:

Facebook- http://www.facebook.com/bellojewels

Twitter- http://twitter.com/bellojewels

LinkedIn- http://www.linkedin.com/in/bellojewels