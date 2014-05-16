Great Success at Hardinge Machine Technology Show Reports System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- System Insights, a leading global supplier of manufacturing software, exhibited at The Hardinge Machine Technology Show 2014 this week in Elmira, NY. Will Sobel, System Insights’ CEO presented as the MTConnect Representative with Joel Neidig from the Indiana Technology & Manufacturing Companies (ITAMCO). The presentation was titled, “Monitoring Machine Utilization.” The successful session was well-attended.



The Hardinge Machine Technology Show is the premiere Machine Tool event. Every machine shop looking to improve their manufacturing processes or to learn about new technology benefited. Over 25 machines and 60 industry partners were on display. System Insights exhibited their flagship platform, VIMANA. VIMANA delivers predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



Sobel and Neidig provided attendees with a live demonstration on how to utilize MTConnect to track operational performance throughout the manufacturing company. This seminar helped to improve operating efficiency within machine shop.



Sobel has over two decades of industry experience in successful startups managing the development of innovative application infrastructure software products. As one of the principal authors and architects of the MTConnect Standard, Sobel has led the industry toward significant advances in collection and analysis of Big Data.



System Insights will also exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com), based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. VIMANA delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400