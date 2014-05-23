Great Theatrics Dot Com Announces Commencement of Operations

Downers Grove, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Great Theatrics Dot Com today announced the commencement of its operations in selling tickets online for various theatre shows. Its website, http://www.GreatTheatrics.com, helps users get seats of their choice at affordable rates for watching live theatrical performances. With plans to promote popular theatrical tours, the site currently sells tickets for three famous musicals - Wicked, Phantom of The Opera and Sister Act, in addition to Marvel Live Universe, a new live-action arena experience.



When contacted, a representative of Great Theatrics Dot Com said, “We are excited to launch our new online portal that aims to help people easily buy theater tickets online. The idea behind creating this site is to promote the best live shows out there in the market. All the shows we are promoting are popular among the arts lovers.” He further added, “We aim to be the top choice when it comes to acquiring affordable online tickets for theatrical performances.”



Great Theatrics Dot Com expects 2014 to be an exciting year for theater goers with live performances from a number of popular touring troupes. With resources put together to help people buy theater tickets online, the site also helps one to get choice seats to watch his or her favorite musicals and theatrical performances that are being stage at nearby venues.



Adjourned "The Best Musical of the Decade" by Entertainment Weekly and considered a cultural phenomenon, Wicked the Musical will be playing at New York and other US and Canadian cities during 2014. The Phantom of the Opera Musical is another long-time favorite that will be also be performing in a number of North American venues while Sister Act The Musical fans will get to enjoy the stage musical adaptation of the film as it visit cities across the US. Also being promoted is the 85-city touring ‘Marvel Live Universe’ show. Produced by Feld Entertainment, this action-packed show will make its debut in July 2014 in Tampa, FL followed by its world premiere at New York City’s Barclays Center on August 13.



The representative also reveals on-going plans by the online portal to provide information about upcoming theatrical performances in the future. This will enable theater lovers to book tickets on time for such events.



About Great Theatrics Dot Com

Great Theatrics Dot Com is a new online resource that offers competitively-priced theater tickets online. The website is currently offering tickets for some world famous live performances including Wicked, Phantom of The Opera and Sister Act and Marvel Live Universe to name a few.



Contact Information



Name: Billy Travis

Email: billy@greattheatrics.com

Website: http://www.greattheatrics.com/

Address: 4545 Hickman Street

Downers Grove, IL 60515