Greater China Notebook PC Industry Development, 2012 Recap and 2013 Forecast : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The slackened global economy continued to have its tolls on the worldwide notebook PC industry in 2012. In addition, the availability of a variety of mobile computing devices have given consumers more mobile computing alternatives to choose from. As for product development, branded vendors aim to combine the advantages brought by notebook PCs and tablets, focusing on changes in form factors with an aim to diversify their products. This report profiles the development of the Great China notebook PC industry from 2008 to 2012, including shipment volume and value, business types, production locations, screen sizes, and shipment destinations, and examines its future development in 2013.



This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of shipment volume, value, ASP, manufacturer volume rankings, shipment by maker, shipment by resolution, and ASP by resolution. The report also provides shipment by packaging type, focus type, production locations, and shipment destinations, and includes shipment performance of top three makers and non-top three makers by resolution. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with CCM (Compact Camera Module) makers. The report finds that owing to outsourcing orders placed by Chinese branded vendors, the shipment volume of Taiwanese mobile phone CCM industry in 2012, declining by merely 9% compared to 2011. It is forecasted that, despite of the increasingly competition from Chinese and Japanese CCM makers, the Taiwanese CCM manufacturers' shipment volume will be benefited by orders outsourced by Chinese vendors, thereby helping bolster the industry's shipment performance in the first half of 2013.



This research report presents market size and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese Smartphone baseband, transceiver, power amplifier, application processor, GPS IC, Bluetooth IC, and Wi-Fi IC markets. The report includes baseband, transceiver, power amplifier, application processor, GPS IC, Bluetooth IC, and Wi-Fi IC market volume, value, ASP, and market share by solution provider. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Smartphone component makers. The report finds that the Taiwanese Smartphone application IC market volume and value witnessed buoyant sequential and year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2012, thanks to the industry's strong shipment for iPhone 5. The growth momentum, however, is expected to have slowed down in the first quarter of 2013. In 2013, it is anticipated that quad-core chipsets will continue to stay mainstream in the high-end segment, while market volume of multi-mode multi-band ICs will be spurred by the growing end-user demand for corresponding devices.



