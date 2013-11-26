Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Names IMET 'Manufacturer of the Year'

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- IMET Corporation, a contract manufacturer providing electronics engineering services and printed circuit board assembly, has received the 31st annual Manufacturer of The Year Excellence Award by The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The presentation, recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of the region’s small businesses, took place at the awards dinner on November 20 in downtown Philadelphia’s Crystal Tea Room. In order to qualify for the award, a company must be independently owned and operated, and display excellence and authority in their industry, while not exceeding 100 employees.



Upon hearing the news that his company was to receive this prestigious honor, Tom Krol, President and CEO of IMET said, “Receiving Manufacturer of the Year Award was like getting a standing ovation from the Chamber’s more than 5,000 member companies. It has put us in a very special group of people who I’ve long admired, respected and am especially proud to be associated with. We know that it will give our customers and prospects even greater confidence in our work and contribute to our continued long-term growth.”



“We are non-stop busy here at IMET, but we do take time out to remember and celebrate employee birthdays and have occasional barbeques, pizza lunches and of course Christmas dinner,” Krol stated. “This has helped us become close and work together to get the job always done right the first time.” IMET’s three assembly lines produce a myriad of electronic products that diagnose and treat medical issues, enrich users’ lives and contribute to home—and homeland—security.



To contact IMET Corporation, call at 866-435-4907 or visit www.imetcorporation.com.



About IMET Corporation

Established in 2000, IMET has served numerous OEMs with a full range of product development services, including design, electronics engineering, prototyping, PCB assembly and electronics contract manufacturing. Its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in suburban Philadelphia is staffed by seven engineers and support personnel who manage three automated PCB assembly lines and accompanying inspection and work stations. Industries served include medical equipment, automotive, military and aerospace, as well as consumer products ranging from electronic toys and games to multi-application interactive devices. Contact: IMET Corp., 505 Keystone Rd., Unit E, Southampton, PA 18966 267-288-5330 fax: 267-288-5493. E-mail: imet@imetcorporation.com.