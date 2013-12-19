Greater Toronto Area Monthly Real Estate Market News

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Greater Toronto area monthly real estate market is pleased to announce the increase of residential sale for the month of November in 2012. The 13.9% increase is the best one that the company has in previous months. It clearly shows that both condominium and single detached houses have provided the sudden increase in sales. Also, most of the home types in the greater Toronto area are almost sold-out. In total, there have been 6,391 reported sales from the Toronto MLS system. This sudden increase is the proof that the real estate in Toronto is on the rise.



Jameson Lee Real Estate is one of the real estate firms that have provided people a new home in Toronto. Real estate firms will only provide every client or buyer the best type of house that are near in major cities and important facilities like school, church, hospitals and shopping malls. This is one of the reasons why the concentration of real estate in Toronto is in the greater Toronto area which is close to the city of Ontario. Clearly, the real estate business in Toronto is in demand mainly because many real estate companies are selling as much property as possible.



Generally, condominium units and single detached houses are the ones that most buyers prefer. This is the reason why the stock of these units is nearly sold-out and most of them are located in the greater area of Toronto. In November 2013, the average selling price climbed up to $538,881 or 11.3% higher compared last year. This is basically the best way to prove that the real estate business in Toronto is in high demand.



Jameson Lee Real Estate is a company that also provides every client the best homes to have in Toronto. In the company’s website, customers can find and choose the best homes and location in and around Toronto. Finding a new home for the family has been made easy with this site. Just visit the company’s website or contact them for more information. Jameson Lee Real Estate Company will ensure that every client will find only the best home on their preferred location in and around Toronto.



For interested clients please visit http://www.jamesonleerealestate.com or call them. They will be happy to serve and provide the best type of home that every client deserves.



Contact:

Company: Jameson Lee Real Estate

Address: Toronto, Ontario Canada

Telephone Number: (416) 298-8200

Email: info@jamesonleerealestate.com