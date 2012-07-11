GreatGiftsforMen.com Offers a Sale on Gifts for Men

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Featuring a wide range of gifts for him, online retail store GreatGiftsforMen.com recently announced the addition of a new specials page which details all of their current products on sale. The new page provides visitors with a large selection of discounted gadgets, kitchen and grill tools, décor items, office products, bar tools, outdoor products and more, each appropriate for an array of occasions.



While shopping for a woman can typically be easily solved with a well-selected piece of jewelry, finding birthday gifts for him can be quite a challenge.



Great Gifts for Men features gifts for men for every event, including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, bachelor parties, retirements, housewarmings and just because, all at highly competitive prices.



Site visitors can search for the best-suited gift by selecting from a variety of categories. Whether a person is shopping for a man known for his enthusiasm for grilling, a man who is a bit of a geek, a man known for his intellect or a complete Parrot Head, shoppers can sort through items based on their recipient’s personality. For example, if a person is known for their funny disposition, a shopper can browse through items such as a supersized flask or cocktail shaker, a duct tape coffee mug or tie or a beer pong table.



Shoppers can also sort by price range and occasion, as well as by where the gift will be placed, be it in their home, man cave, office or outdoors.



For those people searching for anniversary gifts for men, gifts for boyfriend or custom gifts, Great Gifts for Men features a host of personalized and engraved products, including money clips, pocket watches, bottle openers, cutting boards, cufflinks, pocket knives, flasks, signs, glassware and much more.



Unlike other retailers that offer gifts for men, Great Gifts for Men stands by each of their featured products and ensures they are of the highest quality with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.



According to the site, “We are a true homegrown business that was built and is staffed by people who use the products and know the product lines, and each new product we carry is still hand-selected by the original founder Keith Winter for uniqueness, function, quality and value.”



To view the site’s new specials page, visit http://www.greatgiftsformen.com/specials.php



About Great Gifts for Men

Originally started in 2001, Great Gifts for Men is a part of the HomeWetBar family of brands. Founded by Keith Winter, the company is a homegrown business, built and staffed by people who used the products and know the product lines implicitly. As a family-owned business, the company prides itself on providing a “special essence” that mass merchants simply cannot.