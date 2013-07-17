GREATGLAS, INC. to Offer Vapor Tanks for E-Cigs

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The manufacturers of GREATGLAS, INC. offers wholesale premium quality vapor tanks for electronic cigarettes. GREATGLAS works closely with e-cig distributors, merchants and manufacturers in fulfilling wholesale orders. The company covers more than 150 combinations of outside diameter (OD) and pyrex glass tubing that comes in ideal thickness. It can provide customers with any length that can meet their specifications. The vapor tank that the company offers displays ground finish on every open end. The vapor tank’s ground edges are square and chip-free, and the ground opening ends can be flame polished.



There are sets of Vapor Pyrex tanks that come in different sizes, giving individuals more choices. The company makes sure that it has the most popular sizes available that will meet the demands and preferences of customers. GREATGLAS also offers 1’’OD borosilicate glass and heavy walled vapor tanks that come in different colors such as pale purple, jade green, cobalt blue and azalea pink. The company provides information about the prices and part numbers of vapor tanks for customers’ reference.



Vapor tanks for electronic cigarettes with side ports are also being offered by the company. These tanks are fire polished with open end grounds and are annealed two times in the annealing ovens. Side ports can also be placed in the clear borosilicate glasses smaller dimensions. GREATGLAS INC. also offers medications of vapor tank. The company can put etched design, personal and corporate names and popular designs. 3D effects and half-tones are also being produced. The company highly entertains orders especially in bulk or wholesale basis. The minimum order is 50 units and the company assures that they have sufficient supply in store for customers.



GREATGLAS, INC. is a well-known manufacturer that is offering wholesale vapor tanks for electronic cigarettes. The tanks the company offers are crafted utilizing durable and premium quality Pyrex glass and heat pressure resistant. The company has the excellent capacity to produce vapor tanks in frosted, colored and cleared glass. Interested parties can place their orders of small batches of mod-ed and standard vapor tanks. GREATGLAS INC. established a manufacturing line for massive production of smaller customized batches. Their products are also known as vaporizer tank, vape tank, e-cig tank or e-cig vaporizer.



For more information, visit their website http://www.greatglas.com/VaporTank.htm. For inquiries, call them at 302-998-4400 or email them at greatglas@greatglas.com.



